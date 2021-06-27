Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.60 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 675.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 158.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $312.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.81 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.