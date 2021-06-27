Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $430.94 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

