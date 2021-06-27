Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,060 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.