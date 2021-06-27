Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,539 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $319.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.15. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

