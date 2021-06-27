Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,987 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,593 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $268.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

