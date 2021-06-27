Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,815 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

SRE opened at $137.47 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

