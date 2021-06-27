Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $225.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.47 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.97. 6,375,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,657. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

