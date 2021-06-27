Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

