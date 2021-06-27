Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HVRRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $85.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

