Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HDI. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.08.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$15.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$791.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. Analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

