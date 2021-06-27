Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Down 4.5%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 279,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,041,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

