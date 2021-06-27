HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 19,387 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 206.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 96,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 553,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 151,912 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.