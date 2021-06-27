HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $686.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

