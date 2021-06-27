HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRMK. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

