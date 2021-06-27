HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,265 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $155,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 96.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 546,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 268,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 20.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

