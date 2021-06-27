Head to Head Comparison: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IPG Photonics and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 3 5 0 2.63 SunPower 4 8 1 0 1.77

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $227.06, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. SunPower has a consensus price target of $25.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.57%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than SunPower.

Volatility and Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunPower has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and SunPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 9.41 $159.57 million $3.81 55.38 SunPower $1.12 billion 4.21 $475.05 million ($0.17) -161.41

SunPower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IPG Photonics. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 14.75% 9.69% 8.57% SunPower 33.55% -14.10% -1.71%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SunPower on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation operations and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing program services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA.

