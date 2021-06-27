Head to Head Contrast: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Welltower alerts:

This table compares Welltower and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 16.82% 5.66% 2.91% iStar -4.55% -1.98% -0.44%

Welltower has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Welltower pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Welltower and iStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.61 billion 7.62 $978.84 million $3.56 23.60 iStar $530.95 million 2.84 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -23.68

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Welltower and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 9 11 1 2.62 iStar 0 0 2 0 3.00

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $74.62, indicating a potential downside of 11.19%. iStar has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats iStar on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.