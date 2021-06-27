Head-To-Head Survey: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80% Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Continental Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 13 5 0 2.10 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 5 1 3.00

Continental Resources currently has a consensus price target of $30.39, suggesting a potential downside of 22.86%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 118.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.60 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -33.68 Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.76 -$159.45 million $0.91 14.38

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Continental Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

