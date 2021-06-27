Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 14,165 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4,918.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.61 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.