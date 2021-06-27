Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 90.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,925 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

