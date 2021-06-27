Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 6,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

