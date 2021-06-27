Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 69.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,759 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.01 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

