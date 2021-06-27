HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.62. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €34.36 ($40.42) and a 52-week high of €59.32 ($69.79).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.