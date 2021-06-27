Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.39

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.39 and last traded at $117.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

