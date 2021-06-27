Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

