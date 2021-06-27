Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HESAY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY stock opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $147.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.