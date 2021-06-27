Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after acquiring an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

