Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $564.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.48. 5,399,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,600. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

