Ho Shin Sells 6,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at $398,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.57 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 3.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after buying an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after buying an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

