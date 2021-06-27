Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $193,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $95.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

