HSBC Upgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Buy

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

