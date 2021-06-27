Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $25.38 million and $2,972.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

