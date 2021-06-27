Hunting (LON:HTG) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hunting to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £420.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.