Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 223.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

