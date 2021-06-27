HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.83 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $106,441.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.00582895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037092 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,499,335 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

