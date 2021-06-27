I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $84.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $17,249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.