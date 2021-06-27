IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $620.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.00 and a 52 week high of $622.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

