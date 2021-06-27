iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.90. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

