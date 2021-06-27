Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 82,613 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

IMO stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

