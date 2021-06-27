Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $222,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.19. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.