InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,877 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in InMode by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in InMode by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in InMode by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,198 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

INMD stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

