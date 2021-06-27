Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE INE opened at C$21.53 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.18 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of research firms have commented on INE. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

