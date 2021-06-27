Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Purchases £10,100 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Roger Lane-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($13,195.71).

LON MSI opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The company has a market cap of £34.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

