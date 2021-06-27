Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Sells $1,174,583.04 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

