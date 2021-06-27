Insider Selling: Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Director Sells C$12,840.00 in Stock

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$12,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,144,981.32.

Golden Valley Mines stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. Golden Valley Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.20 and a one year high of C$8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16.

Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

