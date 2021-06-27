Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,101,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,958,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a PE ratio of -38.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $20,170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

