Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18.

Movado Group stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

