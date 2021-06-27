Insider Selling: Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Sells £162,005.31 in Stock

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Shares of LON PCTN opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Friday. Picton Property Income Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The firm has a market cap of £484.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTN. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

