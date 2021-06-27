Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $17,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,167.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VRM opened at $44.16 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

