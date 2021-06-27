Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,860,022 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

